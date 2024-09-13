TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

