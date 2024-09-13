TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

