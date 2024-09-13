TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Calix accounts for about 1.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,057,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

