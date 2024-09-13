TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

