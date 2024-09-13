TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of TT opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

