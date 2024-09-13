Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

