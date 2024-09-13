Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00. In related news, insider Transcontinental inc. acquired 42,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.19 per share, with a total value of C$652,277.97. Also, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,252.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $713,170 in the last 90 days.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

