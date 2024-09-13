TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,587,352.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $8,327,633. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

