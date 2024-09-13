TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,607. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TransUnion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransUnion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 194,592 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

