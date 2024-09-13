TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZGet Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 8,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

