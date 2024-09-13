Truist Financial Boosts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $6.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

