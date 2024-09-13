Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $15.77. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 7,173,108 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
