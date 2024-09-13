Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $18.63

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $15.77. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 7,173,108 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

