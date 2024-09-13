Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $2,954,900.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYL opened at $583.17 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $561.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

