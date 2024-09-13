Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $103,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $583.17 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.15 and its 200-day moving average is $490.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,639. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.