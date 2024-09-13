U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

