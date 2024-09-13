uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 17,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 26,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.