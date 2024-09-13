UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wedbush lifted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.55 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 370.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

