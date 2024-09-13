UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

