Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 166 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

