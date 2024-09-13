Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.