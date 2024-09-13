Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $37.32 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 5.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 327,342 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

