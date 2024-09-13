Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 897 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $391.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.70 and its 200 day moving average is $337.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

