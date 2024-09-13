Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $300.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.29.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.08 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

