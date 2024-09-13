Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. Uniper has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $154.60.

Uniper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.