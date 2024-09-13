United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHGWW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 24,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,880. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

