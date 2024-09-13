United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $712.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.20 and its 200-day moving average is $684.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

