Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of UETMF opened at $9.38 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

