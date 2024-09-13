Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,170,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

