Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Urbanfund Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

