US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XBIL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 28,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

