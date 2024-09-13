Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

