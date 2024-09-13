Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

