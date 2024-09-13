Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

