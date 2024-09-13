Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,699 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

