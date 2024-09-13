VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH opened at $179.47 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

