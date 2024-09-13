Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

