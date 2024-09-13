Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after buying an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after buying an additional 540,234 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 501,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after acquiring an additional 486,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

