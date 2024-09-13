Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

