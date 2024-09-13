Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $256.57 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

