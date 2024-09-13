Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

