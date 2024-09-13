Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.25.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

