Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.24

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 1266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
