Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.24

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 1266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,538,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

