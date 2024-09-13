Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.76

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 55693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.