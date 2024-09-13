Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.76

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 55693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

