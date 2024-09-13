Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.76

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 55693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
