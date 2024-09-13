Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.06 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Velas has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $544,415.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00041427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

