Venom (VENOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Venom has a market cap of $218.30 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00259344 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,235,806,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,235,622,882.79 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11872627 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,654,246.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.