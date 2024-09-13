Vera Bradley, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

