Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VRA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

