Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

