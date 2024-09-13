Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 7.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.75. 435,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 759,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,745 shares of company stock worth $1,217,296. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $12,279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veracyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

