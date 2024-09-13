VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.65. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
